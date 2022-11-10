Isn't Halloween supposed to be over? Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at a convenience store in New York state. The suspect appears to be pale and boney looking, according to the surveillance photos. Anyone check the local graveyard?

Police need your help.

Have You Seen This Skeleton?

The Warren County Sheriff's Office says that the suspect entered a Cumberland Farms convenience store right after midnight November 9. CBS says the suspect was armed with a handgun and told the employee to give them the money from the cash register. Luckily, no onw was hurt, though officials are not saying how much money was taken from the store in Queensbury.

Surveillance footage shows the suspect wearing red jacket, blue hoodie, and a skeleton mask. The Post Star says the Jack Skellington wannabe fled the scene and remains at large.

Masked Bandits Across New York

Criminals can get pretty creative with their disguises sometimes. In late 2015, a man dressed as Darth Vader robbed a convenience store in Tonawanda. Then, you had this more indecisive thief, who was dressed as both Batman and Captain America when he stole beer from a store in Salamanca in 2016.

Or, how about the guy dressed as a werewolf who robbed a salon in Rockland County? A little closer to home, was this Dunkin' Donuts in Washingtonville that was robbed by "Iron Man" in early 2016.

One of the all time weirdest get ups however, came from a bank robbery in New Hampshire in 2007. Business Insider said a man entered the bank dressed as a tree. Yeah, this really happened.