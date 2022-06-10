Creepy Face Appears on Mid-Hudson Bridge

A mysterious face has appeared on a span across the Hudson River. Just how did it get there?

There are lots of strange sights to behold in the Hudson Valley. While some of them are intentional, like the world's "original" largest garden gnome others, like Beacon's famed dummy light, have gained popularity all on their own.

This week a different kind of roadside attraction popped up out of nowhere. In fact, it could actually be considered an on-road attraction. Workers for the New York State Bridge Authority posted photos of what they call a "problem area" on the westbound approach to the Mid-Hudson Bridge.

As I glanced at the photo, my jaw immediately dropped. The pothole appeared to resemble a human face. Surely, I couldn't be the only person to notice this. The pronounced forehead, eyes and long nose looked just like one of those Moai statues that were discovered on Easter Island.

The NYSBA made no mention of the pothole resembling a face before announcing that they had instructed maintenance crew members to chisel it away. Sadly, workers unaware of the pothole's unique design made quick work of turning it into rubble.

While drivers will have a much more pleasant drive across the bridge, I must admit that I'm kind of sad that the creepy face is gone. The before and after photo below shows all that's left of the Mid Hudson Bridge's mysterious face pothole is a smooth piece of concrete.

I can only imagine how many pieces of toast with Jesus' face on it were unknowingly smothered in jelly before someone finally took a good look at one and realized what they were holding.

