Am I the Only Person that Didn’t Know About Beacon’s Dummy Light?

I have lived in the Hudson Valley practically my whole life. We moved to Newburgh when I was about 3 years old. And I am way, way older than that now. I mean, I grew up in the 1970s. That’s a long time to be in the area. So, how come I just found out about Beacon’s infamous dummy light? Apparently I’m the only one NOT to be aware of this light.

So, what is a dummy light, and where is the one in Beacon? According to RoadsideAmerica.com, there are only 3 of these dangerous lights still standing in the country. Dummy lights are mounted in the middle of the intersection because that’s where cops used to stand, and Beacon’s dummy light is so well known that they sell souvenir dummy lights, dummy light t-shirts, jewelry, tote bags and paintings in town. The even have their own Facebook page.

Beacon’s dummy light is located at 528 Main Street, at the intersection of Main and East Main Streets. I must have seen it a hundred times, yet I never noticed it. Have you? Beacon has become one of the coolest and most visited cities in the Hudson Valley, and I myself have been known to spend hours shopping in Beacon. How could I be so oblivious?

You can bet the next time I’m in Beacon I’ll be noticing that dummy light. What about you? Is this something you’ve seen and know about, or are you more like me, and unaware? If you're more like me, I guess we start paying better attention... it could prevent a dummy light accident.

