Photos from Yesterday’s “Apocalyptic” Weather in New York
You didn't have to tell me twice not to go outside yesterday. Rain, thunder, and hailstorms combined with poor air quality and smoke blowing down from Canadian wildfires to make a truly apocalyptic scene in the Hudson Valley.
If it was only one (or two) of the abovementioned weather phenomena, I think I could have handled it. This isn't the first time wildfire smoke has traveled thousands of miles to blanket the Hudson Valley, and of course we're no strangers to thunderstorms, but I think the final straw for me were the photos of massive hail falling from the sky in Newburgh, NY (below).
Hail in Newburgh, NY
"Big thunderstorm just rolled in here... huge hail!", said the text from my wife. Photos from the town of Newburgh looked like they were taken in the middle of January. The falling hail completely blanketed garden beds and tore the leaves off of growing plants (below). Then came the sunset...
Canada Wildfire Smoke in the Hudson Valley, NY
For weeks now, New Yorkers have been treated to a truly bizarre sight: the wildfire smoke has turned the setting sun a disturbing shade of red. This time, it was my mother who called me from Ulster County, NY. "Do you see the sun right now??", she exclaimed. It was hard to miss.
Air Quality in the Hudson Valley, NY
Unfortunately, we're not out of the woods (or smoke) yet. Currently, an Air Quality Alert is in effect in the Hudson Valley until midnight on Thursday, June 8th, but that advisory may still extended further. Residents are urged to check their local air quality here before spending extended periods of time outside.
Besides using common sense (please don't jog 5 miles if it smells like smoke outside), experts suggest using air conditioners to help filter air, as well as avoiding burning more things (including small items like candles) or even vacuuming, as this can recirculate more unhealthy particle that have already settled.