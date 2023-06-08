Crazy Snake Found in Newburgh, New York

A snake rescue in Newburgh has gotten viral attention of Facebook.

Imagine finding this crazy looking snake in your bug trap.

The Hudson Valley region is full of a lot of beauty. The area has picturesque landscapes. Some are absolutely stunning. Check out this breathtaking gem that is tucked away in a town that is unknown to many New Yorkers. This beautiful spot should be on every hiker's bucket list.

The Hudson Valley is also known for its diverse wildlife. Most animals are commonly recognizable but there are far more uncommon bugs and snakes. There are a lot of creatures that slither across the Empire State. How many different species of snakes are native to New York? According to the NY DEC, there are 17 different snakes that call New York home.

One odd-looking snake appears to have gotten trapped by a Hudson Valley resident. A man in Newburgh was curious about how to free him and asked for help from the Facebook community.

An update showed that the snake was successfully removed from the trap.

The post on Facebook has gotten hundreds of likes and comments. Some of the comments have been interesting. One woman commented that she hated seeing animals in distress and claimed that she rescued a frog from a snake's mouth.

The snake guide on the DEC's page doesn't show this specific snake. Does anyone know what kind of snake is pictured?