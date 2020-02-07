Crazy Fur You Valentine’s Dinner in Kingston

Valentine's day is just around the corner, and here is a great way that you can celebrate with your Valentine. You can enjoy a lovely gourmet meal and help the Ulster County SPCA at the same time. Are you wondering how you can do that? Read on.

The Ulster County SPCA is hosting the Crazy Fur You Valentine's Dinner on Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7PM at Duo Bistro on Wall Street in Kingston. The evening will feature cocktails and hor d'oeuvres, live auction and raffle, and a 3-course, prix fixe menu. And all proceeds go to the Ulster County SPCA.

The Crazy Fur You Valentine's Dinner is only $55 per person, and did I mention that 100% of the proceeds go directly to the Ulster County SPCA? For more information and to see the menu for the evening, check out the facebook event page. To learn more about the UCSPCA or to volunteer, visit their website.

