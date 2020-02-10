8 Unique and Exciting Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to remind your other half how much they mean to you. It’s also a great opportunity to spend quality time together. Instead of giving gifts, think outside the box and consider one, two or three of these fun-filled activities that you can do together.

These ideas are also perfect for a Galantine’s Day outing to celebrate friendship.

Cooking Class

The Culinary Institute of America

1946 Campus Dr, Hyde Park, NY 12538

The Culinary Institute of America offers hands on cooking classes by their expert chefs. In addition to cooking classes, The CIA also offers wine and beverage classes for all levels of learners. Join them for an exciting day of cooking and baking lessons with your other half.

ZWilling Cooking Studio

270 Marble Ave, Pleasantville, NY 10570

ZWilling Cooking Studio is a combination of a dinner party and culinary classroom all in one. They offer classes for all different levels and groups including, couples and individuals along with businesses and group gatherings.

Dancing lessons

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Dutchess

1562 U.S. 9, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590

They take pride in helping clients improve their social life along with taking care of their physical and emotional well-being. Fred Astaire Dance Studio offers several dance classes including Salsa, Tango, Two-Step and more.

Dojo Dance Company

434 Main St, Rosendale, NY 12472

They look forward to helping students learn how to dance, connect with others and most importantly, connect to themselves through dance classes. Dojo Dance Company offers a mix of Latin Rhymes and Argentine Tango. Join them every Thursday night for Latin Night.

Ice Skating

Mohonk Ice Rink Mountain House

1000 Mountain Rest Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

The Ice Rink at Mohonk Mountain House screams winter wonderland. Their award winning rink overlooks the beautiful grounds. They serve hot chocolate near their fireplace and provide guests with the option of an overnight stay.

Bear Mountain Ice Rink

3006 Seven Lakes Drive Bear Mountain, NY 10911

The Ice Skating Rink at Bear Mountain overlooks the majestic mountains and scenery. They offer public skating, weather permitting. Bear Mountain Ice Rink also has refreshments and has lockers on the premise.

Paint and Sip

Vincent’s Eat.Paint.Love

331 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508

This paint party has weekly classes along with calendar events and private parties. They offer wine glass painting, paint on slate, ceramic painting and more. Vincent’s Eat.Paint.Love is locally owned, more reasons to grab your sweetie and have fun!

Pinot’s Palette

992 Main Street, Suite 8 Fishkill, NY 12524

At Pinot’s Palette, they offer wine and beer to their budding artists. In addition to their classes, they also have date night painting as well, just in time for Valentine’s Day. You can also plan a wine and painting party on site.

Snow Tubing

Thomas Bull Memorial Park

211 NY-416, Montgomery, NY 12549

Your inner child is calling for some ultimate snow tubing this winter. Head on over to Thomas Bull Memorial Park, grab a tube and get going! Don’t forget to bring your selfie stick for some rad pictures. They also have a restaurant on site.

Hunter Mountain

64 Klein Ave, Hunter, NY 12442

The Snowing Tubing Park is open at Hunter Mountain. Join the winter fun this season on the tube along with grabbing a bite to eat at their snack bar. Warm up and lounge at their fire pit afterward.

Events

Sweet & Sinful Cupcake and Wine Pairing

Robibero Family Vineyards, 714 Albany Post Rd, New Paltz, NY 12561

Get your sweet tooth ready for this Sweet & Sinful Cupcake and Wine Pairing session. Join them on February 8th & 9th and February 15th & 16th. The session times are 11:30am, 12:45pm, 2:00pm, 3:15pm, and 4:30pm. Tickets are $21.00 per person which includes the pairing of 3 wines and 3 mini cupcakes. You’ll end with an additional wine tasting at the bar along with their logo wine glass. More info, head on over to http://www.rnewyorkwine.com/

Valentine’s Day Dinner Dance

Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel, 40 Civic Center Plaza, NY 12601

On February 14th, grab your sweetie and get ready to dance the night away at the Poughkeepsie Grand Hotel. The ticket price includes four hours of open bar along with a gourmet dinner and delicious dessert. Tickets start at $155. Hours of the dinner dance are 7- 11 PM. For more info, check out https://www.pokgrand.com/

Annual Valentine’s Day Wine & Cheese Pairing

Benmarl Winery, 156 Highland Ave Marlboro, NY 12542

I can’t picture a better way to spend Valentine’s Day then eating my favorite cheese and sipping on some smooth wine. On February 15th and February 16, Benmarl Winery if offering a wine and cheese pairing for Valentine’s Day weekend. Tickets start at $25 and include a sampling of 5 wines along with local cheese and chocolate. Bring your appetite! For more info, head on over to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-valentines-weekend-wine-local-cheese-pairing-tickets-86200376647

Which one of these activities would you like to experience during Valentine’s Day? Share your thoughts with us below <3