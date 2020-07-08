Award-Winning Hudson Valley Restaurant Closes For Good

An award-winning restaurant in the Hudson Valley has served its last customer. Owners say COVID-19 is to blame.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On March 20, during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners of Duo Bistro and Duo Pantry in Kingston closed down. At the time, officials said to stay tuned for updates.

However, by July neither business had reopened. Duo Pantry hasn't updated its Facebook page since March 19.

In June, Duo Bistro announced the restaurant is still closed and around 3 a.m. on Wednesday announced it is officially closed for good.

" We made the call to not reopen this past week and it wasn’t an easy one. The Covid pandemic puts too much strain on an already fragile micro economy that is the restaurant world and for those of us who don’t have deep pockets and do depend on the business for our livelihood it was an especially hard blow. Moving forward did not seem viable at this point in time and it became clear that it was time to throw in the proverbial towel and concentrate our remaining efforts on our friends families and loved ones," Duo Bistro wrote on Facebook. "We would like to thank all of you, every one of you, who has supported us over the past 8 years."

The restaurant located on the corner of Wall and John Streets in the center of the historic Kingston Uptown Stockade District is now for sale, according to SVN Deegan-Collins Commercial Realty.

A listing for the Duo Bistro building is listed by SVN Deegan-Collins Commercial Realty for $5,000 per month.

"Beautifully renovated restaurant with bar. Three dining areas, kitchen, handicap restroom and two additional restrooms. Large basement included with prep area and two walk-in's," SVN Deegan-Collins Commercial Realty writes in the listing.

Earlier this month, Chronogram named Duo Bistro the best "Brunch Spot" in the region.

No official announcement has been made about Duo Pantry, though it remains closed.