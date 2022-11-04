Craving Greek Food? Head to Kingston for a Big 3 Day Greek Bazaar

One of the cool things about the Hudson Valley is that you can get just about any kind of food you want. From Mexican, to German, to Italian, to Greek and more. I know one of my favorite cuisines is Greek, and there are some cool Greek restaurants throughout the area, but I’m going to tell you where you can get 3 whole days of Greek food and culture.

It’s the Annual Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of Kingston Greek Bazaar on Friday, Nov. 18, Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday Nov. 20 at 294 Greenkill Avenue in Kingston. 3 days of great Greek food and pastries, church tours, and even a Christmas Boutique so you can get a head start on your holiday shopping.

I have a long love for Greek food. My grandparents were Mediterranean, so I was introduced to Greek food at a pretty young age. And I still love it. Souvlaki, gyro, spanakopita, lemon rice soup. Not only does it taste great, it brings back fond memories of my childhood. I have visited several awesome Greek restaurants here in the Hudson Valley, and I’ve yet to be disappointed with any of them. So to have all that delicious food and culture in one place at the same time sounds amazing.

The Annual Saint George Greek Orthodox Church of Kingston Greek Bazaar kicks off at 4PM on Friday, Nov. 18 and runs through 8PM. On Saturday, Nov. 19 the Bazaar will be from 11AM - 8PM, and on Sunday, Nov. 20 from noon - 6PM. For more information about the Bazaar, visit the Saint George Greek Orthodox Church web page.

Where Can You Get the Best Greek Food in the Hudson Valley? Some of the Best Greek Restaurants in the Hudson Valley

Where Can You Get the Best German Food in the Hudson Valley? The Hudson Valley's Best German Restaurants