Coxsackie Drive-In Theater Up For Sale

A staple just outside the Hudson Valley, and a place where moviegoers would escape during the warmer months, is up for sale.

In 2020 we saw so many of our favorite places close up shop for several months due to COVID-19 protocols. The movie industry was hit hard and so were movie theaters. Luckily for us here in the Hudson Valley, we had access to COVID safe drive-in movie theaters.

For movie lovers and those who just wanted to get out of the house, the drive-in was a lifesaver during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the summer a number of musicians were looking for ways to go on tour, without actually going on tour, used drive-in theaters as an outlet for live shows to be streamed.

One of those theaters around the Hudson Valley that hosted a ton of concerts like Kane Brown and Garth Brooks on the Drive-In screen, was the Hi-Way Drive-In in Coxsackie.

While Coxsackie is a little bit of a road trip outside the Hudson Valley, it's still a popular easy, getaway for the family.

If you're in the market for a drive-in theater, here's the good news: the Hi-Way Drive-In is for sale. We reached out to the owners who told us that they were planning on retiring and looking to pass the theater on to "good people."

The Hi-Way Drive-In is made up of 4 screen theater, stocked with a full snack bar and FM radio sound.

Yes, the Hi-Way Drive-In is for sale but, they will still be open this season. The Hi-Way Drive-In 2021 season kicks off on April 2nd.

Hudson Valley Drive-In Movie Theater Locations

Gallery — Every Movie Theater Candy, Ranked:

MOVIES & TV SHOWS: Filmed at Stewart International Airport