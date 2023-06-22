Dead ‘Til Dawn Horror Fest Coming to Hudson Valley
Horror classics set for big screen at Hudson Valley area drive-in this September.
Who doesn't love a good horror movie festival!? I remember as a kid watching movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street movies, at a very young age, and getting in trouble with my parents when they found I watched them LOL. It was usually at the next-door neighbor's house when we would watch these horror classics. I also recall seeing The Exorcist and having nightmares for years!
Also See: Tigman's Bandana Cabana Hudson Valley Tour
Personally, I am a huge fan of Michael Myers and the Halloween movie franchise. In fact, I've seen every Halloween film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers all the way through 2018's Halloween in theaters. The first 3 Halloween films I saw either on VHS tape or network television. I even used to dress up in costume as Michael Myers, sometimes just for fun.
What is Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In?
Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In is an annual multi-night marathon of vintage horror cult movies that takes place at the Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theater in Coxsackie, NY (Greene County). This year's Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In takes place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8th-10th featuring A Nightmare on Elm Street, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Day of The Dead, Basket Case, and many more! A true horror fan's heaven (or hell). Tickets are just $15 for Friday and Saturday, and $12 for Sunday. Get all the info here.