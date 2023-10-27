$11 Million Hotel & Spa Opens in Former Hudson Valley Factory

A former Hudson Valley factory has been transformed into a gorgeous boutique hotel that is expected to become a huge tourist destination.

Governor Hochul is touting a $11 million redevelopment project that has taken two run-down factories that have sat vacant for 20 years and turned them into a hip new hotel and conference center.

The James Newbury Hotel features 47 rooms and an adjacent event center, The Wire, now offers 15,000 square feet of event space. Both properties opened on Thursday in Coxsackie, which is experiencing a major revitalization. The village recently received $4.5 million from the state to help develop its downtown area. Projects like the new hotel and conference center are being heralded as a boon to tourism in the Hudson Valley.

James Newbury Hotel James Newbury Hotel loading...

The hotel and event center now occupies the former foundry at J.G. Newbury Ironworks in Coxsackie.

The James Newbury Hotel is designed as a homage to its Greene County roots. The beautifully designed 47-room boutique hotel features a lobby bar with industrial-themed murals and retro lighting and furniture.

There's also an outdoor patio, a meeting room and a two-floor library. Next month, a rooftop restaurant named Day Line Oyster Bar + Kitchen will open, offering breathtaking views of the Hudson Valley with both indoor and outdoor dining. A full-service spa is also coming soon.

James Newbury Hotel James Newbury Hotel loading...

Next door to the hotel is The Wire, which offers 15,000 square feet of event space that can be rented out for weddings, conferences and even trade shows. A large ballroom is the focal point of the space that also features a waterfront atrium.

The project received $2 million in grant money from Empire State Development in an effort to add local jobs, attract visitors and stimulate the local economy.

