COVID-19 Public Health Advisory: Ashley HomeStore in Poughkeepsie

The Dutchess County Department of Behavioral and Community Health (DBCH) sent a public health notice out today from their Commissioner Dr. Anil Vaidian regarding the possible COVID-19 exposure for people who visited the Ashley HomeStore located at 1895 South Road in Poughkeepsie.

In a new release from today, Commissioner Vaidian announced that an employee at the Poughkeepsie store had tested positive for the Coronavirus and anyone who shopped at the Ashley HomeStore between July 11th and July 15th is advised to watch for symtoms of COVID-19. It is also suggested that they seek out testing.

The DBCH Rapid Response team is involved and has been working with the store to ensure that they are following all the recommended guidelines for health and safety of both their employees and their customers. They want the public to know that the Ashley HomeStore has already conducted a thorough cleaning of the store. Contact tracers have also already started contacting people who were in direct contact with the employee.

The DBCH Commissioner Dr. Vaidian stated in the release that “We strongly urge anyone who recently shopped at Ashley HomeStore to be aware and alert for possible symptoms,” and also said “If you shopped at the store between July 11th and July 15th, we encourage you to be tested as a precaution. This is an important reminder that the virus is still present in our community and we must continue to take necessary mitigation steps to keep our community safe – including wearing a face covering, social distancing and frequent hand washing.”

Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact the Dutchess County Hotline at 845-486-3555. Symptoms of Coronavirus which may occur 2 - 14 days after exposure include: fever, cough, shortness of breath or trouble breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

