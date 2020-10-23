COVID-19 Exposure Reported At Hudson Valley Restaurant, 2 Stores

Officials across the Hudson Valley are warning residents about possible COVID-19 exposures at a popular restaurant and two stores.

On Thursday, the Sullivan County Public Health Services alerted anyone who visited Autozone Auto Parts at 1985 State Route 52 in Liberty, on the following dates and times that they may have been exposed to an employee who tested positive and worked on these dates during the infectious period:

October 17 between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

October 18 between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m.

“Although we believe that the employees wore masks routinely, many customers may not have been doing the same, and may have been exposed,” Public Health Director Nancy McGraw said. “If someone thinks they have been exposed and develops symptoms, they should self-quarantine for 14 days and call their healthcare provider if symptoms develop, or call Sullivan County Public Health Services at 845-292-5910.”

Contact investigations are ongoing. Anyone who tests positive will go into mandatory isolation, and as close contacts are identified, they are encouraged to seek a test and ordered into mandatory quarantine, officials say.

“Sullivan County Public Health strongly suggests that local businesses enforce mask-wearing, as a standard policy and practice for employees and customers,” McGraw stated. “Especially as cases are going up and we are seeing more community transmission here and in other parts of New York State. People have become somewhat complacent or have misinformation about virus risk and transmission. “Put simply: routine mask-wearing and social distancing works. We want to see our businesses and schools stay open and not see any large clusters or outbreaks.”

Also on Thursday, the Orange County Health Department warned about a potential COVID-19 exposure at the AT&T store, located at 330 Route 211 East in Middletown. Anyone who worked or visited the store on Friday, Oct. 16, Saturday, Oct. 18 or Monday, Oct 19, may have been exposed to COVID-19, officials say.

On Wednesday, the Putnam County Department of Health confirmed a potential COVID-19 exposure at Tijuana Mexican Restaurant & Cantina on Route 6 in Mahopac. Anyone who visited the restaurant on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. may have been exposed to the virus, officials say.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the restaurant Saturday evening, according to the Putnam County Department of Health