Officials from the Orange County Department of Health are advising residents regarding a potential COVID-19 exposure in Middletown.

Officials are advising residents in the Middletown area that if they worked at or visited the AT&T store, which is located a 330 Route 211 East in Middletown, between the hours of 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Friday, October 15, Saturday, October 18, or Monday, October 19, they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman recommends that if you believe that you were at the AT&T store during that timeframe, to watch for symptoms of COVID-19. Orange County has seen a spike in positive cases in recent weeks.

The Health Commissioner also advised residents to consider any public site in Orange County as a potential site of COVID-19 exposure. This is due to the increase in newly diagnosed COVID-19 cases throughout the county. Be aware that if you feel that you are beginning to fall ill, stay home, and contact your doctor.

Officials are reminding residents that they should contact their doctor if they feel ill. Do not go directly to the doctor's office, emergency room, or other health care facility before calling.

The best steps to prevent the spread of COVID is to continue to follow the safety measures that are in place, such as wearing your mask, avoiding contact with others, and practicing basic hygiene.

If you are in need of information regarding testing, you can visit Orange County's Government website. You may also call the Orange County Health Department COVID-19 hotline at (845) 291-2330.