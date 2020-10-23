Route 17 Exit to Permanently Close This Monday

Travelers who frequent Route 17 in Orange County should be aware that there will be some permanent changes starting on Monday.

At 9am on Monday the eastbound and westbound ramps to the current Exit 125 on Route 17 will permanently close. Instead of using the ramps leading to Route 17M/South Street, motorists will now have to follow detour signs to exit124, for Routes 17M, 17A and 207 in Florida and Goshen.

The exit change is part of construction being done to create on and off-ramps leading motorists to and from the upcoming LEGOLAND theme park in Goshen. As crews continue construction, Motorists on Route 17 and surrounding local streets will experience occasional lane closures for paving.

Construction at LEGOLAND New York has been moving along rapidly. Recent photos released by the park show progress being made on the hotel, rides and attractions. The theme park's opening was postponed from July 4 of 2020 to the summer of 2021 after construction halted due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The 150-acre park is expected to draw visitors from across the northeast. The new exit ramps are being designed to minimize the traffic impact on the surrounding communities. Drivers will soon be able to bypass local roads and drive directly to and from LEGOLAND using Route 17.

While work continues on Route 17, town officials remind motorists that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.