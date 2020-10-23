Backstage LEGOLAND Photos Show Park On Schedule For 2021 Opening

Workers have been quietly making major progress at the massive LEGOLAND theme park opening next year in Goshen.

Originally, the 150-acre park was scheduled to have a grand opening on July 4 of this year. The postponement came after businesses and construction projects were halted throughout New York State in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Crews quickly went back to work and have been busy building rides, attractions and assembling enormous LEGO figures in preparation for next summer's opening. Even the park's hotel, which was originally slated to open in a second phase, looks to be on its way to being ready for the July 2021 deadline.