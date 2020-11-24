COVID-19 Closes Hudson Valley Restaurant ‘Until Further Notice’

COVID-19 has closed down a popular eatery that Buzzfeed says offers one of the world's best burgers.

On Monday, Schatzi's Pub & Bier Garden of New Paltz announced a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, the location in New Paltz will be closed until further notice.

Schatzi's posted the following letter to its customers:

To Our Valued Customers, We were notified yesterday that one of our team members tested positive for Covid. We are working hand and hand with the Ulster County Health Department and while not deemed necessary, out of an abundance of caution we have decided to temporarily close Schatzi’s New Paltz until further notice.

We will sanitize Schatzi’s New Paltz and all employees will be required to obtain a Covid test.

We take the safety of our customers and employees very seriously and this is the main reason we decided to temporarily close.

We will post our re-opening date as soon as we are confident that we can do so safely.

Should anyone have questions you can email us at: schatzisNP@gmail.com

Thank You

Jeremy

On Monday, Hudson Valley Post reported on a number of recent COVID-19 exposures at restaurants, a supermarket, church and more.

In 2014, Buzzfeed placed the Scatzi's Burger 13th on its list of "21 Juicy Burgers That Will Ruin You For All Other Burgers."

"A burger at Schatzi is a special treat, because not only does it have 8 ounces of LaFrieda blended burger meat, it also has crispy pork belly, melted cheddar, potato, green onion rosti, Schatzi sauce, and is all sitting between two beautiful toasted pretzel buns," Buzzfeed wrote about the Scatzi's Burger.