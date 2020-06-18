County Government to Be Restructured in Sullivan

Sullivan County legislators today approved County Manager Josh Potosek’s proposed restructuring of County government.

In the days and weeks ahead, the restructuring plan will include:

Put the Real Property Tax Services Department under the Office of the County Treasurer. Transfer the GIS Coordinator position to the Division of Information Technology Services (ITS). Saves nearly $313,000

Put the Risk Management Department and the Human Rights Commission Executive Director position under the Division of Human Resources. The Human Rights Commission is being reorganized under a separate local law next month, and until its structure is settled, the Executive Director position will remain vacant. Saves nearly $426,000

Abolish the Division of Management & Budget. Transfer Payroll Coordinator/Software Support Tech to Division of ITS as Client Support Tech II. Shift Payroll Clerks to the newly formed Office of Budget. Move the Purchasing Department under the County Manager’s Office. Saves more than $172,000.

Abolish full-time Deputy County Manager position. Deputy County Manager will become a statutorily-required Social Services Commissioner. Deputy County Manager position will be active only when the County Manager is unable or unavailable to serve. Saves nearly $122,000

The County has also identified approximately $400,000 in savings unrelated to the restructuring.

Also, management staff making over $100,000 a year will see a mandatory 4% pay cut through the end of 2020, with the County Manager taking an 8% cut. Staff making less than $100,000 annually can volunteer to take a 4% pay cut as well.

The salary reductions will save at least $50,000, and every elected County official, including all nine legislators, is voluntarily taking the pay cut.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: