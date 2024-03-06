Popular Lower Hudson Valley Deli Sold After 37 Years

Owner of long-standing Rockland County deli retires.

It's the end of an era for a popular Stony Point, NY deli as the business has been sold the owner has retired after 37 years of serving the community.

Stony Point is part of the New York City Metropolitan Area. The town is located north of the town of Haverstraw, east and south of Orange County, and west of the Hudson River and Westchester County. The population was 14,813 at the 2020 census.

The name of the town is derived from a prominent projection into the Hudson River.

According to Rockland Report, Tom Sayre, owner of The Country Deli in Stony Point has sold the business and is ready for his next chapter. The deli at 51 N Liberty Dr has been a popular spot with locals for many years, garnering many 4 and 5-star reviews on Google.

One Yelp reviewer said, "This is a tiny hole-in-the-wall place. The food is simple but really good. The bacon & egg breakfast sandwiches (on a Rockland Bakery roll) are perfect. The hot food for lunch is always good. The potato salad is fantastic! It tastes homemade, and the chicken salad is the best I've ever had... nothing fancy. It is fresh and made just right!"

No word on what the next chapter is for deli owner Tom Sayre other than retirement, and no word on what the new owner will do with the place, but I guess we'll find out soon.

Best wishes to Tom Sayre on his retirement!

