Could the Hudson Valley See Its First Frost This Weekend?

Some may say it's too early, but some forecasters are saying the area could see patchy frost by Saturday night. Tuesday is the first day of fall, so summer is indeed winding down.

Temperatures this week have already been cool, but a strong cold front is on the way and it will bring the coldest temperatures since early 2020 to the Hudson Valley. This will push gusty winds in to the area by late Friday, as some of the remnants of Hurricane Sally will combine with the front moving through. While we won't see the flooding rains that they're dealing with down south right now, the front will shift the air, bringing in a cold mass of air from Canada.

It's Saturday night when things get quite cold. Most parts of the Hudson Valley may not see anything, but some of the higher elevations could experience the first frost of the season, as temps will dip into the 30s.

The average first frost for Poughkeepsie and Newburgh usually ranges from early to mid October. Again, we may not get quite cool enough this weekend to see anything. But what we do know, is that it's going to get a lot colder.