Could Snow Be Coming to Hudson Valley Thanksgiving Week?

An East Coast snowstorm could kick off Thanksgiving festivities this year, according to some forecast models.

Have I mentioned how much I hate this time of year? I believe I have. Not so much a fan of the Fall and Winter here in the Hudson Valley. Mainly 'cause of stuff like this. Snow may be beautiful to some, but I just find it hazardous - it's dangerous to get around in it! With Thanksgiving coming ( I actually do like Thanksgiving), many are planning to visit with friends and family, and we could only hope for nice weather. According to the site weatherboy.com, some forecast models are predicting snowfall on Nov. 19 or 20, at the start of Thanksgiving week.

Now keep in mind, weather models a week or two out can change, so nothing is ever set in stone, especially with November being a month of significant transition in weather with milder fall conditions being replaced by colder winter ones. One model is however predicting significant snowfall accumulations over parts of New England. With snow possibly falling over Pennsylvania and New Jersey to Maine and New Hampshire, that could put the Hudson Valley on target for a big wintery blast, just as Aunt Edna and Uncle Eddie get set to carve the Thanksgiving turkey. Either way, just a heads up so that you're prepared for what could possibly be arriving in the next couple of weeks. Never mind a White Christmas, could we be seeing a White Thanksgiving?