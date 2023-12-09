Open Letter To Those Who Drive With These This Winter In New York

So we've finally made it into winter and powered through the first major lake effect snowstorm of the year. Now, while that snow has come and gone, the snow that had already fallen found a way to wreak a little havoc on Western New York while giving us a peek at a phenomenon that weather watchers love to see and hear.

The snow machine is far from done for the year, and more lake effect snow is on the way to Western New York. Now, before that snow gets here, please make sure you're ready for it and not like some other people who were trying to drive around during the last snowstorm.

Winter in New York can last a long time, especially in Western and Central New York.

To be ready for it there are all sorts of things that you can and should do to keep your car prepared in case you get stuck in the snow.

But perhaps the first thing you should do is make sure your tires are in winter weather conditions.

According to the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles, in order for your tires to be considered legal for the road, they have to meet the following requirements:

Tread depth - must be at least 2/32 inch when measured in two adjacent major tread grooves showing the most wear

Tire condition - check for any fabric break or cut over the length or width of 1 inch, visible bumps, bulges or knots, and any restricted use designation on the tire

Tire pressure - You will be informed if the vehicle's tire pressure in not within the manufacturer's recommendation. This is an advisement only, and not cause for rejection.

We all know people who drive around all winter with bald tires; we watch them slip and slide all over the roads, and because of the condition of those wheels, we also watch them end up on the side of the road.

With all of the great tire shops we have around the region, you can be safe this winter. So, don't go sliding around Western New York; get the right tires you need today.

