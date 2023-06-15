Could Rod Stewart’s Bethel Woods Show Be His Last NY Area Show Ever?

Rod Stewart talking retirement after 2023 tour.

Like many legendary rockers still out on the road touring, Rod Stewart is the latest to talk retirement. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Rod Stewart wants to leave rock music behind after upcoming tour. "Everything has to come to an end sooner or later" said the rocker. Although he insists he's not retiring.

Rod Stewart's Career

Rod Stewart is among the the best-selling music artists of all time, having sold over 250 million records worldwide. He's had 10 number 1 albums and 31 top ten singles in the UK, six of which reached number 1and 16 top ten US singles, with four reaching number one on the on the Billboard charts. He's a two time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee (as a solo artist in 1994 and with his band The Faces on 2006).

Rod Stewart at Bethel Woods. Last New York Area Live Performance?

With the talk of Rod Stewart putting rock n roll behind him after his upcoming tour, it got me thinking. The show scheduled at Bethel Woods Sept. 1 featuring Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick looks to be the last New York area date of the tour before Rod heads to Las Vegas for his ongoing residency at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace. Could the Bethel Woods show be the last opportunity to see Rod Stewart performing live in the area? I won't take my chances of missing out.

I thankfully saw Rod Stewart once before in concert, and he was amazing. Saw him and his band in the round in Hartford, CT at the Hartford Civic Center back in 1996. I plan on seeing him again on this upcoming tour. Get your tickets to see Rod Stewart and Cheap Trick at Bethel Woods Friday, Sept 1 at 7:30pm before they are gone. Get em here.

