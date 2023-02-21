The Odds of Rhinebeck’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Being Batman in ‘The Flash’

Some fan art has had some comic book fans speculating for years that the Hudson Valley native could appear as Batman in the film, 'The Flash'.

There are several fan-made images on Instagram and Twitter that portray Jeffrey Dean Morgan in a Batman suit. You can see one of the most convincing ones by clicking here. This one in particular fooled a lot of people a couple of years ago.

These rumors didn't just come out of nowhere. Comic book and movie fans have speculated on the possibility of him being Batman for years. When the news of 'The Flash' having his own standalone movie based on the Flashpoint series broke, fans were immediately excited as the storyline contains versions of batman from alternate universes. One of which contains Batman being the alter ego of Bruce Wayne's father, Thomas.

Get our free mobile app

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and the DC Universe

Morgan is no stranger to the DC Universe. He portrayed Thomas Wayne, the murdered father of Bruce Wayne in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice so it wouldn't be a stretch if he returned to play him in this storyline. He also played the vigilante anti-hero Comedian in The Watchmen. Jeffrey Dean Morgan reportedly said he would be excited to play the part 2 years ago.

The trailer for 'The Flash' shows the return of Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman. Unfortunately, Morgan does not appear in the credits on IMDB. Did the character Thomas Wayne get cut from the story or do we have more surprised in store?

We may have to wait until June. All we can do is hope.