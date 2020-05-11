Could Major League Baseball Begin by Fourth of July?

Many have wondered if we'd see any sports any time soon, and now we may some answers. Well, that is if you don't count the recent UFC car from this past weekend, or the American Cornhole League Pro Invitational Qualifier.

Could baseball be returning? NBC reports that team owners plan to propose to the Players' Union Monday, and hope to have the season up and running by July 4th weekend. Teams would play 82 regular season games, with most being in their own division to avoid excess travel. Games would be played at empty stadiums.

NBC says that teams want to play at their regular-season ballparks but might have to play some games at spring training stadiums or neutral sites if they can't get medical or governmental clearance.

The postseason would then expand from 10 to 14 teams.

Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: