Something strange recently happened to my social media algorithm. Usually, my feed is filled with time-lapse videos of people cleaning really dirty rugs or mowing overgrown lawns (don't judge me, that's just what I'm into). But over the past few months, I've begun to see more and more videos of so-called Internet celebrities. Now, my happy little videos are interrupted by a guy in England who films himself watching trains while he cries tears of joy, some guy who annoys public servants in order to sue them for violating the First Amendment and a father and son who call themselves the "Costco Guys".

A.J. and Big Justice Visit Newburgh, New York

The Costco Guys are a father-and-son team from Boca Raton, Florida who visit the warehouse store and rate different items, or at least that's how they started out. Like most Internet celebrities, it's a little fuzzy why they became famous. From what I could figure out, A.J. and his son, Big Justice, started posting videos of trying different foods and giving them a review of "boom", which is good, or "doom", which I guess is not so good. For some reason, that led to them making music videos and participating in professional wrestling events, which are all chronicled on their social media channels.

This month, the content creators' whole family has been spotted visiting places in New Jersey and New York, including a deli in Long Beach Island, New Jersey, Yankee Stadium and a popular pizza joint in Newburgh, New York.

Costco Guys Give Newburgh, New York Pizzeria a Big "BOOM!"

Eddie's Gourmet Pizza on North Plank Road in Newburgh recently posted video of A.J. enjoying a slice of their Chicken Parmesan Pizza. The video shows the social media star biting into the slice before being joined by Big Justice and the rest of the family for a group "boom".

It's unclear what the family was doing in Newburgh, but they appeared happy to spend some time filming a special video for Eddie's, which was posted to the restaurant's Facebook and Instagram pages.

