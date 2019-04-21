It was a rough night for one Rikers Island off-duty corrections officer. The NY Post reports that the 28 year-old CO allegedly rammed into several parked cars after getting behind the wheel intoxicated early Saturday morning.

The impact from the accident sent the parked vehicles into other parked vehicles on Sherman Avenue near Dyckman Street in Inwood. The Post says the allegedly drunk man then crashed into an occupied car and then hit a truck head on.

Police say when they reached his car, the suspect was slurring his speech, swaying, and had bloodshot eyes. And to cap off the big night, police say the suspect had soiled himself.

