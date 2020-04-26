Coronavirus leads to lower STD Cases Across New York?
Looks like a lot less people are getting any action. Is this the case? New York on pause seems to be digging into the city's social scene, so much that there are few fewer cases of sexually transmitted diseases. Well, that's one of the few positives to come from all this.
According to the city Health Department, the number of confirmed cases of STDs fell 80 percent to 1,037 for the week of April 12. The week of March 1 saw 5,073 cases. Quite a hugs drop. Social distancing is keeping people healthy in this case.
Of course, the big plunge could also be due to New Yorkers not going through with routine testing for STDs.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM on 101.5 WPDH. Stream us live through the website, Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WPDH mobile app.
Listen to Hopkins in Middays on weekdays from 10AM to 2PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Read more:
- Coronavirus in New York
- Idiot Crashes Car Attempting to 'Drift' on Route 44 in New Paltz
- We Tour 21 Abandoned Businesses on Route 9
- Hudson Valley Waitress Brought to Tears Over Surprise Tip
- New York Lake Named Most Beautiful in America
- Top 6 Hudson Valley Restaurants Featured on Food Network
- Enormous Fish Live in Hidden Cave Under City of Poughkeepsie