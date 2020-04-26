Coronavirus leads to lower STD Cases Across New York?

Looks like a lot less people are getting any action. Is this the case? New York on pause seems to be digging into the city's social scene, so much that there are few fewer cases of sexually transmitted diseases. Well, that's one of the few positives to come from all this.

According to the city Health Department, the number of confirmed cases of STDs fell 80 percent to 1,037 for the week of April 12. The week of March 1 saw 5,073 cases. Quite a hugs drop. Social distancing is keeping people healthy in this case.

Of course, the big plunge could also be due to New Yorkers not going through with routine testing for STDs.

