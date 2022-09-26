Cool Things to Look For at 2022 Woodstock Film Festival

The Woodstock Film Festival is back bigger and better than ever.

From actor Ethan Hawke receiving the Honorary Maverick Award to local film director Edward Crawford's showing of highly anticipated film Sixty Miles North, this years Woodstock Film Festival has some very cool happenings. The festival takes place this week (Sept. 28- Oct. 2).

After a couple of years being pretty much virtual, The 2022 Woodstock Film Festival is back in a big way this year. One of the Major Film Festivals in the Hudson Valley, the Woodstock Film Festival is a not-for-profit organization that's in it's 23rd year. The festival was launched in 2000 by filmmaker Meira Blaustein to bring high quality Hudson Valley film to the Hudson Valley region, taking place each fall at various venues in the towns of Woodstock, Rosendale, Rhinebeck, Saugerties and Kingston.

A Couple of Cool Things to See at the 2022 Woodstock Film Festival

Ethan Hawke Receiving Maverick Award

2022 Toronto International Film Festival - "Raymond & Ray" Premiere Photo by Araya Doheny/Getty Images loading...

Actor, writer and director Ethan Hawke is this year's Honorary Maverick Award recipient. Hawke has been nominated for four Academy Awards, two Golden Globes and a Tony Award. He made his breakthrough film appearance in the 1989 drama Dead Poets Society and appeared in various films before receiving critical praise for his roll as Coffee-house guitarist Troy Dyer in the 1194 Generation X drama Reality Bites. He starred in Richard Linklater's Before trilogy: Before Sunrise, Before Sunset and Before Midnight alongside actress Julie Delpy. Most recently he starred in Scott Derrickson's films Sinister (2012) and the Black Phone (2021).

The Maverick Award is given each year to a fixture in the world of film, typically veteran directors, actors and industry professionals who have left their permanent mark on entertainment. Some past honorees include Susan Sarandon, Darren Aronofsky, Peter Bogdanovich, Kevin Smith, Steve Buscemi, Woody Harrelson and Tim Robbins. The awards ceremony takes place on Saturday night at UPAC in Kingston.

Ethan Hawke No Stranger to the Hudson Valley

Just this past spring, Ethan Hawke was spotted in Goshen, NY visiting with birds at Falconry Excursions, where he spent the day hanging out with birds. And over the summer, Mya Hawke, daughter to Ethan Hawke, and star of Stranger Thing's, visited The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and Fallon told a story of how the two shared a special moment in Rhinebeck.

Local Filmmaker Edward Crawford's Sixty Miles North

Filmmaker Edward Crawford with Woodstock Film Festival Transportation Coordinator Shannon Cooke representing the Woodstock Film Festival recently at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival in Beacon, NY. Photo credit: Toni Cesiro. Filmmaker Edward Crawford with Woodstock Film Festival Transportation Coordinator Shannon Cooke representing the Woodstock Film Festival recently at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival in Beacon, NY. Photo credit: Toni Cesiro. loading...

Filmmaker Edward Crawford who's from the Newburgh, NY area will be showing his new film Sixty Miles North at the Woodstock Film Festival this year. The movie has been getting a lot of buzz and it's a highly anticipated film at the festival. Filmed right here in the Hudson Valley, Sixty Miles North according to IMDb follows a bitter and frustrated actor, who loses the gig of a lifetime, and is forced to move back to his childhood home. He then has to choose between continuing to pursue his dream working a job he doesn't want. He is empowered when he meets WILD FALL, and agoraphobic now living in his old bedroom. Film stars Edward Crawford, Audrey Kovar and Danny Doherty. Sixty Miles North will have two showings this week as part of the Woodstock Film Festival: Thursday afternoon, Sept. 28 2:15pm at Tinker Street Cinema and Friday, Sept. 29 7:30pm at Rosendale Theater.

Well, there are just a couple of cool things going down at the year's Woodstock Film Festival. Be sure to get tickets and don't miss this event!

Where Can You Get Tickets For the Woodstock Film Festival?

Tickets for the Woodstock Film Festival are still available and can be purchased in person at the offices at 13 Rock City Rd in Woodstock, NY. The can also be purchased online. For tickets and more info on all the great films and events at this year's festival, check out the official Woodstock Film Festival website here.

