Construction Completed on Triple Record Breaking Coaster in NJ

A roller coaster that has broken three world records will be opening this summer in New Jersey.

The Jersey Devil coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure finally saw a major phase of construction come to a close this week when the last piece of track was installed 130 feet above the ground. The single rail segment was 37 feet long and weighed a whopping 5,000 pounds.

The ride is the longest, fastest and tallest single-rail roller coaster in the world. Over 3,000 feet of track will take thrill-seekers up to 58 miles per hour with a drop that's 13 stories high. The Jersey Devil was supposed to be open last summer, but construction delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced a postponement of the opening ceremonies until this summer.

Parkgoers who are brave enough to ride the Jersey Devil will board a 12-passenger train that starts by climbing the record-breaking 130-foot hill before plummeting down a steep, 87-degree drop. The ride includes loops, a zero-gravity twist and more hills. A computer rendering of the ride shows just how intense this world record coaster will be.

Now that the coaster's rail is complete, construction will begin on the ride's loading station. Mechanical and electrical components still need to be installed, as well. Once complete, the ride will go through extensive testing and safety inspections before parkgoers are able to take on this wild ride.

The Jersey Devil is scheduled to open this summer at Six Flags Great Adventure. Exact dates will be revealed as construction comes to a close this spring. Are you brave enough to ride a coaster this tall and fast? Let us know your thoughts about this record-breaking thrill ride in the comments section below or on our Facebook page.