Connecticut Army Vet Coordinated Afghanistan Escapes From Local Home Office

An Afghan father who was just four meters from the Kabul airport was trying desperately to get him and his wife out of Afghanistan while United States Army vet, Alex Plitsas was standing in his Fairfield, Connecticut office frantically typing encrypted messages to the panic-stricken Afghan family doing his best to get them on the next plane to freedom.

According to the CT Mirror, the day before, the Afghan father had been beaten by the Taliban while his wife suffered a whipping across her back. Plitsas finally sent the father a special signal from his iPhone to show American personnel at the Kabul airport.

Alex Plitsas found out later that the husband and wife were able to board the plane and were in the air free from the brutality of the Taliban. The article goes on to say that Plitsas served with the Army in Iraq and Afghanistan and is now an I.T. consultant for aerospace and defense clients and works from his home office near the shoreline in Fairfield, CT.

Plitsas told the CT Mirror that his most difficult case was rescuing four unaccompanied siblings hiding alone in an apartment in Kabul. On Monday, Suneeta, the children's mom, learned they were on their way home and were due to land in Albany.

Who are the Taliban, and what do they stand for? In 1996, the Taliban declared an Islamic Emirate, imposing a harsh interpretation of the Quran and enforcing it with brutal public punishments, including floggings, amputations, and mass executions. And they strictly curtailed the role of women, keeping them out of schools.

After the Taliban were defeated in 2001, women were able to go back to work and school, but that ended recently when the group regained power by capturing the Capital city of Kabul.

