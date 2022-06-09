The concert scheduled for tomorrow night at the Orange County Fair Speedway presented by OME Events has been postponed. Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and Six Gun Sally were scheduled to appear at the House of Power Stadium at the Orange County Fair Speedway this Friday night with doors at 7 PM.

Unfortunately due to members of the band coming down with COVID, the show has had to be rescheduled for later this year. In a Facebook post earlier today (Thursday 6-9-2022) OME Events announced the postponement and broke the news to concert goers that it was going to be moving the show to October. It did not mention which members have COVID.

Lynyrd Skynyrd with Marshall Tucker Band Postponed in Middletown, NY

Concert ticket holders have been told to retain their ticket to be used on the new date Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The events calendar on the website for OME Concert and Events has already been updated with the new date. If you are a ticket holder with questions you can contact OME online or call 845-342-2573. The box office is located at the Orange County Fair Speedway at 239 Wisner Avenue in Middletown, NY.

Get our free mobile app

Lynyrd Skynyrd announced in 2018 that they would be doing a farewell tour "Last of the Street Survivors". Like other bands, their tour which was coming to an end was postponed in 2020 due to COVID. Once they got back on the road Lynyrd Skynyrd decide to rethink retirement.