A newly discovered comet is rapidly brightening, says scientists, and it will be reaching its closest point to Earth soon. The speeding chunk of ice in space is well on its1,350-year journey, as it reaches its closest point to the Sun November 8.

Some scientists say this will be 2025's best comet to view.

Recent photos show the Sun's solar wind ripping part layers of the comet's long tail as it gets closer to our star. The arrival of the comet, discovered only this past January, will mark a busy point in the year for astronomical events.

Closest Supermoon to Earth Arrives Soon Above New York State

EarthSky had reported that the full Super Hunter’s Moon will arrive on November 5 at 8:19 AM, and it will be the closest supermoon of the year. Hunter's Moons are full moons that arrive in October or ealry November, and they get their name from the time of year when hunters would gather and store meat for the coming winter.

Newly Discovered Comet Will Be Visible With Naked Eye Over New York State

Space.com reports that the comet C/2025 A6/Lemmon will make its closest close approach to Earth on October 21. Space says that the comet's tail is being blown away by a "stream of charged particles emanating from the sun" known as the solar wind.

EarthSky reports that Comet Lemmon will be closest to Earth October 21, and will likely reach its brightest point around October 31 or November 1.

EarthSky says that the comet will rise in the evening sky by the middle of October, and "some estimates put the comet at a possible unaided eye visibility and still brightening."