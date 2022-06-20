Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco to Bring The Laughs to Poughkeepsie, NY

Get ready to laugh until you cry when funny guy Sebastian Maniscalco brings his tour to the MJN Center in Poughkeepsie, New York.

Comedy fans will be flocking the Majed J. Nesheiwat Convention Center on Friday, September 9th as the "Aren't You Embarrassed?" comedian hits the stage with new jokes in the "Nobody Does This Tour."

In a video posted to the MJN Center's Facebook page, Maniscalco explains that he was in high demand as fans said they missed him in big cities in Rhode Island, Atlantic City, and, of course, Poughkeepsie.

GOOD+ Foundation "An Evening Of Comedy + Music" Benefit Getty Images loading...

So, he added a handful of shows in the next few months.

Tickets for the Nobody Does This Tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 24th at 10 am. Pre-sale tickets go on sale for the MJN Center on Thursday, June 23rd with the password: COMEDY.

Nobody Does This Tour tickets can be purchased at the MJN Box Office in Poughkeepsie at 14 Civic Center Plaza or online through Ticketmaster.

This isn't the first time a big named comedian has stopped by the MJN Center. In March, Bert Krischer sold out the Poughkeepsie venue and was in such popular demand that they added a second show.

There's no doubt that Maniscalco will be a hot ticket and our fingers are crossed that he'll add another tour stop.

The laughs don't stop there. Comedian John Mulaney will be performing at the MJN Center on Thursday, November 10th. Tickets to his show are on sale now.

