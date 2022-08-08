Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Adds 5th Show in Poughkeepsie

Sebastian Maniscalco has as added a fifth show to his upcoming run at MJN Convention Center.

Stand-up comedian and actor Sebastian Maniscalco has released 5 comedy specials and has had supporting roles in the films 2018's Green Book and Martin Scorsese's 2019 film The Irishman. In The Irishman, Maniscalco played the roll of mobster Joe Gallo, along side an all star-cast including Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci and Al Pacino, Ray Romano, Bobby Cannavale, Anna Paquin, Stephen Graham and Harvey Keitel. The crime drama received worldwide acclaim with praise for Scorsese's direction and the performances of De Niro, Pacino and Pesci. The film received numerous accolades including 10 nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards in categories like Best Picture, Best Director, Best Supporting Actor and Best Adapted Screenplay. Surprisingly, the film won no awards.

Sebastian Maniscalco started doing comedy while living in Los Angeles and working as a waiter at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills from 1998 to 2005. He started out doing open mics at bars and bowling alleys, and started performing regularly at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood in 2005. He cites Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Brian Regan, John Ritter, Johnny Carson, Andrew Dice Clay, Bill Burr and Don Rickles as comedic influences.

Sebastian Maniscalco has five shows lined up at MJN Convention Center (formerly Mid Hudson Civic Center) in Poughkeepsie for his Nobody Does This Tour with the first three shows completely sold out. Shows are Sept. 9 at 7pm and 9:30pm, Sept. 10 at 7pm and 9:30pm and a fifth show added for Sunday, Sept. 11 at 8pm.There's a low ticket alert for the show on Sept. 10 at 9:30pm and tickets are available now for the Sunday, Sept. 11 show through ticketmaster and the MJN Convention Center box office.