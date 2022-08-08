Enter To Win Tickets For Sebastian Maniscalco’s Sold Out Tour in Poughkeepsie

Sebastian Maniscalco is hitting the Mid Hudson Civic Center stage on September 11th, as part of his Nobody Does This Tour! Due to increasingly popular demand, he's added this show in addition to his two already sold-out Poughkeepsie shows. You won't want to miss a night of laughs with this larger-than-life comedian!

Sebastian has been in the comedy scene since 1998, first performing at open mics at bars in California, and has grown to have his own comedy specials. He's been featured on numerous Comedy Central specials, hosts a hit Podcast series, and has a Netflix Special called "Stay Hungry". He's most famous for doing physical comedy on stage while having perfect one-liners and hilarious punch lines.

