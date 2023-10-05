Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait Appearing in Hudson Valley

Comedian and actor Bobcat Goldthwait is set to appear at the 13th annual Kingston O+ Festival.

Known for his dark comedy stand-up act, Bobcat Goldthwait delivered through an energetic stage persona with an unusual raspy and high-pitched voice. He came to prominence with his stand-up specials An Evening with Bobcat Goldthwait—Share the Warmth and Bob Goldthwait—Is He Like That All the Time? and his acting roles, including Zed in the Police Academy franchise and Eliot Loudermilk in Scrooged.

What is the O+ Festival?

The O+ Festival started in Kingston, NY in 2010 and has grown into a national nonprofit working to help artists and musicians access health and wellness services, amplify the importance of arts, and build more resilient communities. Since many artists and musicians are without health insurance and have no way to pay for healthcare, the O+ Festival does its part to help out. Whether it be through music, art or donations, it's all about people helping people. Everybody giving what they can.

The 2022 O+ Kingston Festival brought 40+ bands, 30+ artists, a dozen writers, and more than 120 Clinic providers together to deliver over 200 Wellness services for musicians & artists. Plan on an even bigger event for 2023!

Bobcat Goldthwait is among the many acts scheduled to perform at this year's O+ Festival in Kingston, NY Oct. 6-8. Goldtwait will perform at The Old Dutch Church on Sunday at 7:30 pm. The event will bring art, music, and wellness offerings to the city of Kingston all weekend long. Plan your weekend and celebrate at this amazing event. Full schedule with times/venues available here. Check out the official website for more on the O+ Festival.

