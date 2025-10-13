Closures Throughout the Hudson Valley on Monday

This Monday, many schools will be closed and services suspended. However, some businesses and operations will be up and running. We've sorted through all of the details so you don't have to.

Monday, October 13 is both Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples’ Day, and that means quieter streets and a few closed signs in windows across Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties.

Canva Canva loading...

Is There Mail Service in the Hudson Valley on Monday?

The U.S. Postal Service is taking the day off, so there will be no mail delivery and no window service at post offices in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Kingston, or anywhere else in the region. FedEx and UPS plan to operate as usual, though some storefront locations could close early.

Will Banks be Open on Monday?

Banks will mostly be closed. New York State lists October 13 as an optional holiday for financial institutions. While the stock market will be up and running, many local bank branches will take the day off, so it's best to check ahead.

Are Hudson Valley Schools and Colleges Open?

Public schools in all three counties are giving students the day off. Districts in Beacon, Kingston, and Middletown all show October 13 as a school holiday. Colleges such as Marist and SUNY New Paltz will hold classes, though campus offices may have limited hours.

Are Town and City Services Open?

Town halls and county offices will close for the day. That includes clerks, DMV locations, and other departments in Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster. The City of Newburgh has already announced that trash and recycling pickup scheduled for Monday will move to Tuesday. Poughkeepsie, Kingston, and other local governments are expected to make similar adjustments, so it’s best to check with your town or city before setting out bins.

Public libraries across the region will also close, including branches in Beacon, Newburgh, and Saugerties. Most grocery stores, pharmacies, and chain retailers plan to stay open. Independent shops may close for the day or shorten their hours, depending on the owner.

Will There Be Transportation Changes on Monday?

Metro-North will run on a regular weekday schedule. UCAT in Ulster County will have no bus service, but both the Dutchess County Loop bus and Orange County transit services will be up and running as usual.

Sights & Sounds of Biggest Columbus Day Parade in Nation New York hosted the biggest Columbus Day Parade in the United States.