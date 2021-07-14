Want to Try Your Hand at Winemaking? Columbia County Vineyard For Sale

Do you like wine enough to make it? There might have been a time when you were enjoying a nice glass of vino, when you might have relaxed (had a glass or two too many) and even contemplated purchasing your own vineyard and making your own wine.

What would it take to make your own wine? Grapes, time, and a whole lot of money? While there are a few more things that would be needed before you can put some labels on bottles, cork it and call it wine, why not start with the winery part?

There is a winery in Columbia County for sale. From its appearance it is not that big, 100 acres of property and 28 of those acres have grape vines growing on it. If you are bringing a family with you there is also a (according to the listing) there is a 3-bedroom, 2-bath ranch house.

So what kind of wine would you make? The current lineup of wines from the selling vineyard includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Pinot noir. The current line up of white wines that the winery shows on their website is Chardonnay, Riesling and a Ice Wine blend.

While you don't have to continue making just those wines, a good chunk of the work has been done for you because those grapes are already being produced.

Let's ponder this particular business decision over a glass or bottle of wine. The Hudson Valley is home to renowned vineyards like:

And the above list is just a small portion of the great wineries in our area. So what would you do with your winery?

PEEK INSIDE: Derek Jeter is Selling His Stunning Hudson Valley Lakeside Castle For Discounted Price