Can You Pass the Columbia County Police Exam for $50K per Year?
Have you been long pondering a career in law enforcement? What's keeping you from doing it? The desire to do the job is a part of doing the job.
The Columbia County New York Civil Service Commission is currently and actively seeking new persons to join the City of Hudson NY Police Department. What do you need to do to get yourself in the running for this job that starts at just under $50,000 a year? Start by keep reading.
How to get in the running for this job with the City of Hudson Police Department?
One of the first things you will need to do is to fill out an application to take the Columbia County New York Civil Service exam. The cost to take the exam is $25, but depending on your situation, you may be eligible to waive that fee. In addition to taking the exam, there are a few additional requirements before you will be considered for the job.
What are the requirements to be a City of Hudson New York Police Officer?
There are other requirements, which include but are not limited to a background check and the following (as listed on the Civil Service Exam notice):
- Must not have been convicted of a felony. Misdemeanor may bar appointment.
- Possess a valid driver's license issued by NYS Dept. of Motor Vehicles
- Must be a US citizen
- Must be eligible for a certificate of training issued by the Executive Director of the Municipal Police Training Council
- Must be able to obtain a NYS Pistol Permit.
Are you still interested? Here is a link to the Civil Service Exam listing, which when you click on the link will open as a PDF. Good luck with the process.