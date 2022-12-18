2 Columbia County NY Historic Places Nominated for National Honor

There are places that you may drive past every single day, but do you know about their history? Their secrets? There are several hundred buildings, and homes that are a part of the historic registry of New York State and the United States.

It is a very important honor when a building or home is nominated to be on one of these historic lists. Two properties located in Columbia County New York, were recently nominated to join one of these honorable lists.

Which two properties in Columbia County NY where nominated?

google maps google maps loading...

The two Columbia County NY properties that were nominated to potentially be included on the State and National Registers of Historic Places are:

Harder Knitting Mill, in Hudson NY

Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse in Kinderhook NY

What is unique about being on the State and National Registers of Historic Places?

By being on these lists or registries, these properties will be protected and preserved, and in a few cases additional funding will be available to restore them and make them available to welcome guests in the form of students and educators.

Get our free mobile app

What is the next step in the process for these properties to join the registry? What happens next?

The next step in the process is that these two properties (along with 9 others that were nominated) have to be approved by the Commissioner of Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. If approved the properties will join the New York State Historic Property list and then be nominated to go on the National Historic Properties listing.

Love historic buildings? Take a look inside these historic Train Stations, all located in New York State A century ago it seemed that every small town and village had a railroad coming through it and a train depot to welcome it. Today there are far fewer train depots still standing from the glory years of American railroad history. But there are some, and they have been transformed into everything from restaurants to museums. Here are 12 of the best.

Can you picture yourself on these gorgeous historic carousels? Who doesn't like a ride on an old-fashion carousel or merry-go-round? All ages, from the youngest to the most senior love going round and around while sitting on top of a gaily painted hand-carved horse or other animal. They are nostalgic for the older folks, and an exciting new adventure for the little ones. New York State can be considered the "Birthplace of the Carousels" because of the Herschell Carrousel Museum and Factory in North Tonawanda, N.Y., where they made hundreds of them over a century.

We are so lucky to have 46 historic, working carousels in the Empire State. Here is a list of 13 of the best!