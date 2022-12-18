2 Columbia County NY Historic Places Nominated for National Honor
There are places that you may drive past every single day, but do you know about their history? Their secrets? There are several hundred buildings, and homes that are a part of the historic registry of New York State and the United States.
It is a very important honor when a building or home is nominated to be on one of these historic lists. Two properties located in Columbia County New York, were recently nominated to join one of these honorable lists.
Which two properties in Columbia County NY where nominated?
The two Columbia County NY properties that were nominated to potentially be included on the State and National Registers of Historic Places are:
- Harder Knitting Mill, in Hudson NY
- Ichabod Crane Schoolhouse in Kinderhook NY
What is unique about being on the State and National Registers of Historic Places?
By being on these lists or registries, these properties will be protected and preserved, and in a few cases additional funding will be available to restore them and make them available to welcome guests in the form of students and educators.
What is the next step in the process for these properties to join the registry? What happens next?
The next step in the process is that these two properties (along with 9 others that were nominated) have to be approved by the Commissioner of Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. If approved the properties will join the New York State Historic Property list and then be nominated to go on the National Historic Properties listing.