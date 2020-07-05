Columbia County Man Charged With Attempted Murder

State Troopers observed a Columbia County man attempting to drown the victim in a pond.

On Friday, July 3, at approximately 3:45 p.m., Troopers responded to Sopak Road in the town of Taghkanic for a report of a possible domestic incident. Upon arrival, Troopers found Joseph Macri, 75, of the Town of Taghkanic attempting to drown the victim in a pond on the property.

Macri complied with commands from Troopers and was taken into custody without incident. The victim was transported to Columbia Memorial Hospital in stable condition.

Macri was charged with attempted murder in the second-degree, a class B felony.

Macri was arraigned virtually before the City of Hudson Court and remanded without bail to the Columbia County Jail. He is scheduled to return to court this week.

