Columbia County Man Arrested For Rape, Police Say
A Columbia County man was arrested by state police from the Rhinebeck barracks for rape.
On June 26, state police arrested Jeremy J. Cramer, age 20, of Stockport, NY, for Rape in the third degree, a class E felony.
Jeremy Cramer is alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a victim without consent.
Cramer was arraigned before the town of Rhinebeck Court and released upon his own recognizance by the Honorable Judge Kane.
This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone that believes they may have additional information or could be a victim is asked to please contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Rhinebeck at (845) 677-7300
