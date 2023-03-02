There is a cocktail shrimp recall in New York State. Routine testing revealed that the finished product contains bacteria that can cause fatal infections.

Lidl US announced a voluntary recall of its ready-to-eat Tapas branded Cocktail Shrimp by Lidl. The shrimp is potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. The packages affected are 7-ounce containers with a UPC of 4056489411499. All product codes are subject to recall.

According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Listeriosis is a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. An estimated 1,600 people get listeriosis each year, and about 260 die. The infection is most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems.

The product was distributed to Lidl stores in New York State, as well as, store locations in Delaware, the District of Columbia, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

Do not consume the product. Return it to the nearest Lidl store for a full refund.

Virus Risk Warning: Do Not Eat Oysters In New York State

It might be wise to avoid seafood altogether right now. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning New Yorkers against eating certain oysters due to the threat of a virus. While many find raw oysters to be delicious aphrodisiacs, certain oysters should not be consumed right now.

The FDA is advising consumers not to eat, and restaurants and food retailers not to sell, and to dispose of oysters that were harvested between January 16, 2023 and February 17, 2023.

The oysters in question are from Deep Bay subarea 14-8 landfiles #0278744, #0278742, #0278741, #0278740, #1414396, #0319716, #1414456, #1414457, #1400483, #1411206, #1407063, #1408485, #0278739, #0278737, #1403139, #0278734, #1411153, and #1411195 in British Columbia, Canada.

The oysters may be contaminated with Norovirus. According to the Centers for Disease Control,

Norovirus is a very contagious virus that causes vomiting and diarrhea. Anyone can get infected and sick with norovirus. You can get norovirus from: - Having direct contact with an infected person

- Consuming contaminated food or water

- Touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth

The FDA warning is for consumers, restaurants, and food retailers. Commercial entities should not serve or sell these raw oysters to consumers. People who have purchased the oysters in question should not eat them. Again, do not consume raw oysters from:

Deep Bay subarea 14-8 landfiles #0278744, #0278742, #0278741, #0278740, #1414396, #0319716, #1414456, #1414457, #1400483, #1411206, #1407063, #1408485, #0278739, #0278737, #1403139, #0278734, #1411153, and #1411195 in British Columbia, Canada.

