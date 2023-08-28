Two new businesses are being planned on Main Street in the Village of Wappingers Falls.

After years of setbacks, Wappingers Falls is on the rise. New construction on West Main Street has added several new businesses, giving visitors a reason to explore and shop further up West Main Street. In East Main, several new businesses are already under construction or being planned for development.

We already told you that the former Tung Ying Chinese Restaurant would be the site of Golden Buddha Thai, a popular Thai restaurant with one location already in Fishkill. The restaurant is set to open in September on the same block as Norma's, County Fare, Wagon Wheel Pizza and Coupe Champagne Bar.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Now, a new nightclub is being planned across the street at 2655 East Main Street. The building has undergone extensive repairs after suffering a massive fire back in 2017. Paperwork has been submitted with the Village of Wappingers proposing a new business called the Day & Nite Lounge. The business is being described as a cocktail lounge and would serve alcoholic drinks alongside other bars in the area including County Fare, Coupe Champagne Bar and DiVine Wine Bar.

Just up the street from the proposed Day & Nite Lounge is another building that could soon transform into a restaurant.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

There's currently a plan to turn a former residence into a new restaurant. The property is at 2692 West Main Street. Adjacent to the new municipal parking lot, the business would turn the apartment building into a restaurant. If approved, the eatery would join Cafe Con Leche and The Hog who are already serving up food on West Main Street.

Proposals for both Day & Nite Lounge and the unnamed restaurant on West Main will be considered by the Wappingers Falls Planning Board during its meeting on September 7.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses