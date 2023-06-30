New Restaurant Coming to Wappingers, Replacing 24-Year Favorite

The Village of Wappingers has suddenly lost a favorite spot for 24 years. The doors are locked and signs are already up advertising a new restaurant that plans to take its place.

Change isn't easy for many people, especially when it comes to a favorite restaurant or take-out joint. We've seen some legendary eateries close up shop over the past year. J&F Pizzeria in Newburgh announced in March that it was putting it's famous pizzeria up for sale after 50 years. Just this week we learned that another 50-year-old business was also closing. On July 1 Smith Street Hot Dogs will be shutting down in the City of Poughkeepsie. That business is still seeking a buyer.

Now, another long-time business in the Village of Wappingers has closed its doors, but this time there's been no warning.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

Wappingers Falls Restaurant Closed

Customers were shocked to learn last weekend that their favorite Chinese food restaurant was suddenly closed. Signs were posted in the window of Tung Ying Chinese Restaurant announcing that a new restaurant would be moving into the location this fall. The doors to the usually busy take-out joint were locked and the lights were off.

Phone calls to Tung Ying were met with a recording that confirmed that the restaurant has closed after almost a quarter of a century.

We are unfortunately announcing that after 24 years of serving our community with the best Chinese food we have closed our doors.

The message goes on to explain that the restaurant will soon be under new management and reopen as a new establishment after renovations to the building.

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

What new restaurant is coming?

It's unclear if the new restaurant will also serve Chinese food or if it will be an entirely new enterprise.

In the meantime, Tung Ying customers will need to find a new place to order Chinese food from. Luckily, there are a few other options in the area. The closest are First Wok in the Dutchess Shopping Center and Jade Palace in the Hannoush Plaza.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 100 Businesses