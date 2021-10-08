Closed Hudson Valley Retail Store Reopens at Former Restaurant

A company with one of the "largest number of retail outlets in the United States" has opened up a new location after closing down a nearby store.

The Barnes & Noble location at 1177 Ulster Avenue in Kingston officially closed for good in April.

"The booksellers of BN Kingston would like to thank our friends, followers and loyal customers for the outpouring of concern for our team. It means the world to us! It is true that we will be leaving our current location as our landlord has chosen another tenant," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook when news of the closing first broke.

Burlington Coat Factory moved into the Barnes & Noble location. Barnes & Noble officials didn't want to close the Kingston location and hoped to find a new spot.

"Please know that we wish to remain a part of this wonderful community and we are actively seeking a new store location in Kingston," Barnes & Noble (Kingston, NY) wrote on Facebook.

In July, Town of Ulster Supervisor James Quigley confirmed to Hudson Valley Post that Barnes & Noble will open up a new location across the street from the closed down Barnes & Noble.

Barnes & Noble renovated the former Olive Garden at Kings Mall on Ulster Avenue. Olive Garden closed down in Kingston in early 2020.

The new Barnes & Noble officially opened up at the end of September.

"Time to clear your schedules, dust off your member cards and get ready to join us as we re-open our doors to you on September 29!," Barnes & Noble wrote on Facebook.

