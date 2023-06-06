Distressing Situation Involving a Kayaker Occurred in Beacon, NY

A recent incident that took place in the City of Beacon gave everyone a scare and the only positive part is that it reminded people to review water safety tips for the summer.

What recently happened in Beacon, NY?

According to the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue Page, on Monday, June 5th, around 11:48 am there was a post about a distressed kayaker in the City of Beacon. The specific location in the City of Beacon was 21 Long Dock Road.



I looked at the comments below and it shows the order of what happened"

"City of Newburgh Boat Requested"

"Per Command Victim Is Out Of The Water"

"All Equipment Back In Service"

Not a lot of details came out about what happened, but It looks like the situation had a happy ending. I'm sure it was very scary for everyone involved and it could have been a number of things like someone having a medical emergency on the water, a kayak flipped or more. There are so many beautiful spots to go kayaking at in the Hudson Valley that it's important to remember safety tips to prevent a dangerous situation from happening. Some important things to remember are:

Do not go out on the water under the influence of drugs or alcohol

Use extra caution when the water is cold

Never strap a person or lifejacket to a kayak

Always paddle in a group and don't go out alone, when you're in a group try to use verbal commands so everyone knows where everyone is

Keep your feet pointed downstream if you fall out of your kayak

Have fun this summer, but be safe.

