Hudson Valley Snacker Finds Gross ‘Blob’ in Doritos Bag

Imagine reaching into a bag of snacks and feeling something other than a chip inside. Apparently, it's more common than you'd think.

On Sunday, I was relaxing at home and enjoying some football. Of course, the game isn't complete without a couple of beers and some snacks. It had been a while since we had Doritos in the house, so I excitedly opened the bag and dove in. While feeling around for a chip, my fingers felt something hard and round, which made me instantly recoil in fear.

I carefully dumped out the contents and discovered a disgusting blob that looked like a rock. The mysterious object was about two inches in diameter and had a pretty good weight to it. The entire thing was coated with Doritos dust, making it appear to be something that the Mars rover had brought back to Earth.

What Was The Mystery Object Discovered in the Doritos Bag?

With my appetite completely ruined, I placed the foreign object onto a paper plate and decided to investigate. I grabbed a knife and began to cut into it. Almost instantly, the rock crumbled into a pile of pure Doritos dust. Much like a clump of sugar in the sugar dish, the Dorito ball appeared to just be some chip coating that had gotten stuck together.

It turns out that this is actually not all that uncommon. A quick web search turned up dozens of stories from people who had also had the same experience. While their Doritos dust balls were much smaller than mine, these chunks of flavoring seem to be the result of an error in the production line.

Most of the instances of these chunks seem to appear in Doritos, but they've also been discovered in bags of sour cream and onion chips. Reactions range from disgust to delight, with some people seeing the mistake as winning the lottery. Reddit users have reported crushing up the blocks of dust and placing them in a salt shaker so they can sprinkle a little Doritos flavor on other snacks. Some have even petitioned Doritos to sell the seasoning on its own, saying they'd love the opportunity to use it in their favorite recipes.

What Would You Do?

We want to know what you would do if you discovered a ball of Doritos duts in your bag. Would your stomach turn or would you consider it your lucky day? For me, the whole situation was a little unnerving. While I still finished the bag of chips, I opted to discard the clump of seasoning in the trash.

